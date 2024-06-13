'Govt needs to introspect on its attitude': Gaurav Gogoi attacks NDA over NEET UG-2024 controversy

Gaurav Gogoi, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Assam's Jorhat, on Thursday attacked the NDA government over the raging controversy around the NEET UG-2024 exam results. Gogoi asked the government to introspect on its attitude vis-a-vis the students and the allegations of rigging in NEET results.

"The government needs to introspect on its attitude towards the allegations of rigging in NEET results," Gogoi said at a press conference. He also reiterated what the Centre said at the Supreme Court hearing today in connection with NEET UG results 2024.

The Government of India told the top court that the scorecards of 1,563 students will be cancelled and they will get the option to appear for the exam again on June 23.

The Centre also said that students who will appear for the re-examination, their results will be released on June 30 and counselling will begin from July 6. For students who do not wish to reappear, their marks after deducting the grace marks will be considered as their final scores.

Several students and parents approached the Supreme Court over concerns regarding the NEET UG-2024 results. Some of the issues highlighted by students and parents were technical glitches in accessing their scores on the official website, incorrect marks, discrepancies in their ranks, and a delay in releasing results.

Among the petitioners is Physics Wallah chief executive officer Alakh Pandey, who has raised concerns about the alleged arbitrary allocation of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to more than 1,500 candidates.

Pandey has requested the Court to establish an expert panel under its supervision to investigate the examination process and NEET UG-2024 results. Around 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the NEET exam.