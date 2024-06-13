'No corruption in connection with the NEET examination': Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on paper leak allegation in NEET-UG 2024

As the controversy around the discrepancies in the NEET-UG 2024 escalates, newly appointed education minister Dharmendra Pradhan has refuted allegations of any malpractice in the exam.

In an interview to ANI, Pradhan said, ""There is no corruption. In connection with the NEET examination, 24 lakh students appear in the examination."

On June 13, the Centre informed the Supreme Court about its decision to Cancel the scorecards of 1563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received grace marks. The Centre has further disclosed that these 1563 students will have the opportunity to take a re-test.

Speaking about this Pradhan added, "A hearing in the Supreme Court is underway today and this issue is regarding around 1,500 students. Govt is ready to give answers to the Court. This specific issue is being taken into consideration and a committee of academicians has been formed. The Govt will present this in front of the Court...NTA conducts 3 major examinations that is NEET, JEE and CUET successfully in the country...We will take action against the people responsible."

The centre after the SC hearing said that the affected students will soon be notified of their revised scores, which will exclude any grace marks awarded previously. They will then have the choice to opt for a re-examination. The results of those students who opt not to take the re-test will be based on the original exam conducted on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has indicated that the re-test is anticipated to occur on June 23, with the results expected to be released before June 30. Furthermore, counselling sessions are set to commence on July 6 following the outcome of the re-test.

The Supreme Court addressed three petitions concerning the controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance test today, which determines admission to MBBS, BDS, and other related courses.