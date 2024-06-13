scorecardresearch
Business Today
Education
NEET-UG 2024: Centre tells SC to cancel scorecards of 1563 students awarded grace marks, retest likely on June 23

For the candidates who do not wish to sit for the re-test, results would be declared again based on actual marks.

Supreme Court to hear multiple pleas surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 controversy Supreme Court to hear multiple pleas surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 controversy

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court about its decision to Cancel the scorecards of 1563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates who received grace marks. The Centre has further disclosed that these 1563 students will have the opportunity to take a re-test.

The affected students will soon be notified of their revised scores, which will exclude any grace marks awarded previously. They will then have the choice to opt for a re-examination. For those students who opt not to take the re-test, their results will be based on the original exam conducted on May 5.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has indicated that the re-test is anticipated to occur on June 23, with the results expected to be released before June 30. Furthermore, counselling sessions are set to commence on July 6 following the outcome of the re-test.

The Supreme Court addressed three petitions concerning the controversy surrounding NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance test today, which determines admission to MBBS, BDS, and other related courses.

A vacation bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta heard these petitions regarding the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024.

Among the petitioners is Alakh Pandey, the chief executive of the EdTech company 'Physics Wallah', who has raised concerns about the alleged arbitrary allocation of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to more than 1,500 candidates. Pandey has requested the court to establish an expert panel under its supervision to investigate the examination process and results of NEET (UG) 2024

This year, 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the exam. Notably, Faridabad in Haryana came under scrutiny due to suspicions of malpractice, with six candidates from a single centre making it to the perfect score list..

Published on: Jun 13, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
