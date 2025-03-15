Highest in India: IIIT-Delhi sets new benchmark with ₹60,000 PhD stipend and top-tier research grants

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) has announced a major hike in its PhD fellowship, raising the monthly stipend from ₹37,000 to ₹60,000 — the highest in India. This move aims to attract top research talent while providing financial stability, allowing scholars to focus entirely on their work. The stipend surpasses the standards set by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Professor Ranjan Bose, Director of IIIT-Delhi, emphasised the significance of this initiative. “The increased PhD fellowship aligns with the vision of advancing research excellence by attracting the best students in the country, fostering high-quality, impactful research, and empowering our students to make meaningful contributions to global scientific progress,” Bose said.

Beyond the stipend, IIIT-Delhi is offering additional financial support:

Global research exposure: ₹1.5 lakh for international lab visits, enabling scholars to collaborate with leading global researchers.

₹1.5 lakh for international lab visits, enabling scholars to collaborate with leading global researchers. Conference & workshop support: A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of ₹2.5 lakh for presenting research at prestigious platforms.

A Professional Development Allowance (PDA) of ₹2.5 lakh for presenting research at prestigious platforms. Research contingency grant : ₹20,000 per year for five years to cover essential research costs.

: ₹20,000 per year for five years to cover essential research costs. One-time laptop grant: ₹50,000 to equip scholars with necessary tools.

₹50,000 to equip scholars with necessary tools. World-class research infrastructure: Access to high-performance computing resources, state-of-the-art labs, and advanced research tools.

Access to high-performance computing resources, state-of-the-art labs, and advanced research tools. Interdisciplinary & industry-driven research: Opportunities in AI, cybersecurity, computational biology, and more, with faculty and industry partnerships.

Opportunities in AI, cybersecurity, computational biology, and more, with faculty and industry partnerships. Dedicated faculty mentorship: Guidance from IIIT-Delhi’s accomplished faculty to shape scholars’ research careers.

Dr Sumit Darak, Dean (Academic Affairs), highlighted the broader impact of the initiative. “The revised PhD stipend and subsidized hostel fee are significant steps toward bridging the gap between academia and industry pay scales, ensuring IIIT-Delhi attracts top talent. Support for conference travel and international visits will further strengthen collaborations with renowned labs worldwide,” Darak said.

IIIT-Delhi is also known for its rigorous PhD evaluation process, ensuring that scholars produce high-quality, impactful research. This commitment to excellence not only enhances the academic environment but also boosts the employability of graduates.