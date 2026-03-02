Holi 2026: When are schools closed in Delhi, UP, Bihar, Rajasthan; State-wise list here

As Holi 2026 approaches, schools across several northern and eastern states have officially announced holiday dates, ending the earlier confusion over festival observances. After waiting for clear government notifications, students and parents now have a confirmed schedule for closures and reopening.

Most schools in these regions will remain closed between March 2 and March 4, 2026, depending on the state and local traditions.

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Here’s a clear, state-wise breakdown of the Holi school holidays, reopening dates, and important details families should know.

Uttar Pradesh: Four-Day Extended Break

Uttar Pradesh has declared one of the longest Holi breaks this year. As per the official holiday calendar, government schools will remain closed from March 2 to March 4, 2026.

Since March 1 falls on a Sunday, students will get four continuous days off.

March 2 & 3: Holika Dahan observances

March 4: Main Holi celebration

March 5: Schools reopen

The order applies to all government schools. Most private schools are also following the same schedule.

However, board examinations under national and international boards will continue as planned. Schools have informed that any internal exams scheduled during the holiday period will be adjusted.

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Delhi, Haryana and Punjab: One-Day Holiday

In Delhi and neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab, the holiday period is shorter.

Schools in these states will remain closed on March 4 for Holi. Classes are expected to resume on March 5, unless individual schools announce additional leave. Parents are advised to check official school notices to avoid confusion.

Bihar: Two-Day Closure Likely

In Bihar, educational institutions are expected to remain closed on March 3 and March 4. The dates align with local traditions where Holika Dahan and the main Holi celebrations are observed over two days.

Schools will reopen after the scheduled break.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh: District-Based Decisions

In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, school closures are expected around March 2 and March 3. However, final dates may vary depending on district-level announcements and local festival customs.

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Authorities have indicated that slight differences in dates may occur due to regional calendar calculations.

Assam: Holiday for Daul Utsav

In Assam, Holi is celebrated as Daul Utsav (Dol Jatra). Schools in the state will remain closed on March 3 to mark the festival. The celebration has deep cultural and religious importance, especially in Vaishnavite traditions.

Important Advisory for Parents and Students

Education departments have urged families to:

Confirm holiday dates directly with their schools to keep track of board examination schedules. Watch for official circulars in case of last-minute changes.Many private institutions have already issued detailed notifications about their closure and reopening plans.

Holi 2026: Festival and School Breaks

Holi, known as the festival of colours, marks the victory of good over evil and the beginning of spring. Celebrations include Holika Dahan bonfires, playing with colours, traditional sweets like gujiya, and community gatherings.

With multiple states announcing consecutive holidays, students in many regions will enjoy an extended festive break.