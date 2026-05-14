Hindustan Aeronautics, IRFC, Hudco: Stocks to trade— Check key levels, targets, stop loss

Indian equity benchmark indices snapped the four-day losing streak and managed to post mild gains on Wednesday on the back of mixed global cues. Geopolitical tensions persisted but import duty on precious metal sparked a demand in metal stocks. The BSE Sensex added 49.74 points, or 0.07 per cent, to close at 74,608.98, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 33.05 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 23,412.60 for the day.



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Select buzzing PSU stocks including Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco), Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Laxmikant Shukla, Technical Research Analyst at YES Securities has to say on them ahead of Thursday's trading session:



Indian Railway Finance Corporation | Caution | Resistance: Rs 108 | Support: Rs 95

Based on its recent advance from Rs 87 to Rs 108, IRFC is now undergoing a pullback driven by profit-taking, suggesting a phase of correction or consolidation. It faces a strong resistance hurdle in the Rs 108-110 range due to the presence of previous swing high and 100-day SMA; a sustained break above this band is necessary to confirm a bullish reversal. On the downside, the critical support zone to watch is Rs 95-96 and a breach below this level could accelerate a decline toward the Rs 87-85 area.



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Hindustan Aeronautics | Buy | Target Price: Rs 5,000-5,100 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,420

HAL presents a favorable buying opportunity, after retreating from its recent high of Rs 4,836. It has formed a Piercing Line candlestick pattern near the Rs 4,500 mark, following three sessions of profit booking, signaling potential bullish reversal. This zone holds technical importance as it coincides with a previous swing low, indicating strong buying interest at lower levels. The positive outlook is further reinforced by the fact that the price continues to trade above the bullish crossover of the 20-day and 200-day SMAs, suggesting that the broader uptrend remains intact. From a trading perspective, any pullback toward this support zone can be considered a strategic entry point with an anticipated upside target in the Rs 5,000–5,100 range. To manage risk effectively, a stop loss at Rs 4,420 is recommended.



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Housing & Urban Development Corporation | Caution | Resistance: Rs 230 | Support: Rs 211

After a strong rally from Rs 159 to Rs 235, Hudco is witnessing profit booking, suggesting a short-term pause or pullback. The emergence of consecutive bearish candles highlights a slowdown in upward momentum. Key support is placed around the Rs 211 level where the 200-day SMA is positioned. A breach below this could accelerate downside pressure, potentially dragging the price toward the Rs 200–198 zone. On the upside, the stock needs to decisively reclaim and sustain above the Rs 230–235 range to regain bullish strength. Until then, the likelihood of a fresh, sustained uptrend remains limited.