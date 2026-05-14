Oracle has allegedly revoked job offers made across IITs and National Institutes of Technology (NITs), according to social media posts by students.



The news comes a month after Oracle laid off more than 30,000 employees globally, and about 12000 employees in India. A NIT Warangal student shared his experience on LinkedIn, saying that the decision has personally impacted him and several other students who had already planned their careers around the offer.

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Aditya Kumar Barawal, on the professional networking platform, stated that his pre-placement offer from Oracle was revoked because of internal company restructuring and changes in hiring capacity or employee headcount. In the post, he said, “While this setback has been difficult, I’m staying optimistic and focused on learning, building, and moving forward.”

The student also shared a screenshot of the official letter shared by the institute, highlighting the difficult decision by the company. The letter said, “The recruiting (Oracle) organisation has recently withdrawn the offers extended to these candidates at no fault of their part.”

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“Given that this development has occurred at a stage when the institutional placement cycle is nearing closure,” it added. A total of three students, including Barawal, were affected by the decision. Since the Campus placement drive has already commenced, affected candidates are now left under pressure and uncertainty to secure new jobs in the challenging job market.

NIT Warangal's Placement Coordinator, Utkarsh Ranjan, also shared a LinkedIn post highlighting the impact of the "last-minute decision." Ranjan said, "These are the students who secured Day 0 placements, but unfortunately, their onboarding has been affected due to last-minute decisions from the organisations." He also urged organisation who are hiring to consider the three students affected.

Oracle move impacts IIT students too

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Alongside NIT, Oracle has also revoked placement offers of students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). According to a Reddit post by r/Btechtards, 50 students from all IITs have been impacted by the decision, leaving many scrambling for alternative opportunities at a time when most campus placement drives are already nearing completion.

The post highlighted that 4 placement offers from IIT Hyderabad were cancelled, and a similar happened to students in Kanpur, Kharagpur, and other cities. The post further highlighted that many IITs follow a “one student, one offer” placement policy. This means that once a student accepts an offer from one company, they are usually not allowed to apply to other companies. Now, since Oracle reportedly revoked the offer, these students are left without jobs.

The post highlights the hard work put in by the students and the emotional distress they are now facing following the sudden withdrawal of the offers. It said, “Just imagine the kind of pressure these students would have gone through during the months preceding placement season, and the amount of satisfaction after their offer. Now, after their BTech/MTech is done, they suddenly get this news. They've missed all major companies and need to settle for much lower offers than they deserve, or worse yet, no offers.”