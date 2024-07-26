How CBI tracked NEET-UG 2024 paper leak through a half burnt question paper: A sequence of events

In the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed intricate details that outline a tight-net operation that led to the the illegal access and distribution the leaked exam papers.

The investigative agency uncovered its findings before the Supreme Court in its first official statement regarding the case, shedding light on a coordinated effort involving school officials and a network of accomplices.

The CBI identified that the NEET UG 2024 question papers were compromised on May 5, 2024, at the Oasis School in Hazaribagh.

Key figures in this leak operation include Pankaj Kumar, also known by aliases Aditya and Sahil, alongside the school's principal and vice principal, who colluded in the unauthorised access to the examination materials.

Crucial evidence recovered during the investigation came in the form of half-burnt question papers, which the CBI stated were instrumental in leading them to the location of the examination's original materials. “The recovered pieces of half-burnt question papers enabled CBI to reach the designated NEET examination centre from where it leaked,” the agency confirmed.

- According to CBI sources, on the morning of May 5, trunks containing the NEET question papers were delivered to the school and stored in a designated control room.

- Minutes after their arrival, the school's principal and vice principal facilitated the illicit operation, granting the masterminds access to the control room. Utilising sophisticated tools, the group was able to open the trunks and retrieve the question papers without any authorisation.

- Once in possession of the papers, the materials were handed over to a crew of MBBS students who functioned as "solvers" in Hazaribagh. These students proceeded to solve the questions, and the completed papers were subsequently distributed to select candidates who had paid for the answers.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, the CBI has successfully arrested 36 individuals linked to the leak, with 15 of those arrests carried out by the Bihar Police. Among those apprehended are several solvers who significantly contributed to the distribution of the leaked papers.

The investigation has further revealed a broader support network behind the operation, which included individuals responsible for arranging accommodations for the candidates and managing their transportation.

The CBI, as per the SC instructions, is actively working to trace all students who received the leaked questions and is preparing to take appropriate actions against them.