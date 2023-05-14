scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE 10th, 12th results declared on results.cisce.org, toppers list here

Feedback

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE 10th, 12th results declared on results.cisce.org, toppers list here

Students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org with the help of a unique ID and index number.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org with the help of a unique ID and index number students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org with the help of a unique ID and index number

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Sunday announced ICSE, ISC Result 2023 and as per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org with the help of a unique ID and index number.

Students will also be able to get their CISCE Board Result 2023 via the DigiLocker app.

The CISCE Class 10th and Class 12th results are now accessible on the CISCE's 'CAREERS Portal' and on the website.

The CISCE conducted class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams in February/March. The CISCE held ICSE final exams this year from February 27 to March 29. Final exams for ISC or Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31. Around 2.5 lakh applicants took the CISCE year 2023 board exams.

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Here's how to check marks online

  • Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org.
  • Then click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as needed.
  • Enter your credentials and login.
  • Check your board exam result.

Candidates who did not pass the examination will be allowed to reappear for the ISC Examination in 2024, but not beyond, unless they continue to attend an affiliated and recognised school.

This is a developing story….

Published on: May 14, 2023, 3:36 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement