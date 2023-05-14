ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Live: CISCE 10th, 12th results declared on results.cisce.org, toppers list here

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE on Sunday announced ICSE, ISC Result 2023 and as per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org with the help of a unique ID and index number.

Students will also be able to get their CISCE Board Result 2023 via the DigiLocker app.

The CISCE Class 10th and Class 12th results are now accessible on the CISCE's 'CAREERS Portal' and on the website.

The CISCE conducted class 10 (ICSE) and class 12 (ISC) exams in February/March. The CISCE held ICSE final exams this year from February 27 to March 29. Final exams for ISC or Class 12 were held from February 13 to March 31. Around 2.5 lakh applicants took the CISCE year 2023 board exams.

ICSE, ISC result 2023: Here's how to check marks online

Visit cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Then click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as needed.

Enter your credentials and login.

Check your board exam result.

Candidates who did not pass the examination will be allowed to reappear for the ISC Examination in 2024, but not beyond, unless they continue to attend an affiliated and recognised school.

