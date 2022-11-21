ICSI CSEET results declared for November 2022; Here's how to check

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results for the November 2022 session of the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). Candidates can check the results online by going to the official website icsi.edu.

The ICSI CSEET November 2022 exam was conducted on November 12 and 14. The Institute's website has uploaded the result along with individual candidates’ subject-wise break-up of marks.

Candidates can also download Formal e-Result-cum-Marks Statement of CSEET for their reference, use and records from the website. Physical copy of Result-cum-Marks Statement shall not be issued to the candidates.

How to check ICSI CSEET result November 2022:

1. Go to ICSI website icsi.edu

2. Click on the result link for CSEET 2022

3. Login using assigned CSEET roll number and date of birth

4. The ICSI CSEET result sheet will appear on the screen

5. Download the result sheet and take a printout.

According to the official website, 68.56 per cent candidates in total cleared the CSEET November 2022 session. The next CSEET session will be conducted on January 7, 2023 and candidates can register till December 15, 2022.

This year the viva voce of 15 Minutes on “Presentation and Communication Skills” was removed as the exam was conducted in Remote Proctored Mode.

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. All candidates need to pass the CSEET exam in order to register for CS Executive Programme. CSEET is held four times a year.

Candidates securing 40 percent marks in each paper and 50 percent marks in the aggregate shall be declared ‘PASS’ in CSEET. The CS qualification is now recognized as equivalent to a postgraduate degree by the University Grants Commission.



