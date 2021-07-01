IIM Indore to offer free leadership development programme to 100 doctors in frontline services

Expressing gratitude and acknowledging the doctors' contributions during the current COVID-19 pandemic, IIM Indore plans to offer a leadership development programme to select doctors for free.

'Kritajna', the Leadership Development Programme, will be a part of the institute's Institutional Social Responsibility initiative, and under it, 100 selected doctors in frontline services will be entitled to 70 hours duration of the training session.

This will be a Short Duration Certificate Programme which will include contemporary topics of interest for doctors, including leadership, negotiations, conflict management, effective communication skills, understanding new-age technology, service operations, financial management, etc.

The programme will be delivered over an online platform, at convenient times for doctors to participate. Sessions will be scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays between July - October 2021.

For the section process, IIM Indore is inviting hospital administrations (both Government sector and Private) to nominate doctors from their respective hospitals for the programme by following the process outlined for the same.

Doctors who would like to nominate themselves or their colleagues can also apply for the programme. IIM Indore's expert committee will identify the most deserving 100 doctors to be part of this initiative.

"The Institute wishes to express its gratitude to the doctors who faced this challenge amid the pandemic first and helped the nation get through these difficult times. I have seen doctors taking care of patients unceasingly for hours without a break," says Prof. Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore.

"It's overwhelming to see, that despite being underequipped, short-staffed, overworked, and away from their families for weeks, these doctors have been determined to save each and every patient who sought their attention, especially during this pandemic, just to make sure that all of us are safe and healthy. It is the result of such a selfless service from the doctors, which has given the nation a way to overcome the first and second waves of COVID-19," he adds.

The regular cost of the leadership development programme is Rs. 1.5 Lakh per participant. However, it will be free of cost for the selected 100 frontline doctors.