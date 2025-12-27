'Dhurandhar' box office collection week 3: Ranveer Singh's film to cross ₹650 crore today. Will it dethrone 'Pushpa 2'?

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar continues its unstoppable run at the domestic box office, showing no signs of slowing down even in its fourth week. The high-octane spy espionage thriller is now on track to cross the massive ₹650 crore milestone on its fourth Saturday, further cementing its blockbuster status.

Dhurandhar made a total of ₹207.25 crore in its first week, ₹253.25 crore in its second week, and ₹173 crore in its third week, as per film trade portal Sacnilk. The film further went on to collect ₹15 crore on its fourth Friday, taking the total Indian box office collections to ₹648.50 crore.

The Aditya Dhar directorial had an overall 28.20 per cent theatrical occupancy on December 26, with its evening shows logging the highest occupancy at 34.90 per cent.

At this rate, Dhurandhar is eyeing the lifetime collections of Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office. Pushpa 2 made a total of ₹812.14 crore at the domestic box office.

At the worldwide box office, Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark as of December 25. The film earned a total of ₹1,006.7 crore within just 21 days of its release.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in a post that Dhurandhar has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in overseas markets. "Dhurandhar is showing no signs of fatigue, continues its glorious march in international markets… The overseas total after Week 3 [excluding UAE-GCC] stands at a massive ₹ 217.26 cr," he wrote.

Dhurandhar made $7.8 million in its first week, $9.2 million in its second week, and $7.1 million in its third week, taking its total overseas collection to $24.1 million or ₹217.26 crore so far.

With this, it joined the likes of Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD (₹1,042 crore), Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (₹1,055 crore), Atlee directorial Jawan (₹1,160 crore), and Yash-starrer KGF Chapter 2 (₹1,215 crore).

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy who infiltrates the dreadful and notorious Lyari gangs of Pakistan. Besides Ranveer Singh, the film features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Saumya Tandon, and Rakesh Bedi in significant roles.