In a decisive move reflecting India’s shifting international stance, IIM Kozhikode has terminated its academic partnership with Turkey’s Sabancı University, citing national interest as the reason. The announcement comes barely months after the two institutions had signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding in September 2023.

The collaboration, which was focused on student exchange and joint academic activities, has now been unilaterally and immediately scrapped by the Indian Institute of Management. IIM Kozhikode has also formally requested Sabancı University to remove its name from all official websites, digital platforms, and institutional records.

“This decision wasn’t taken lightly,” said Professor Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode. “At IIM Kozhikode, we place utmost importance on aligning our global engagements with the national interest.”

The move is part of a wider trend, as several Indian universities including Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, Lovely Professional University, and IIT Roorkee have recently reassessed or cut back on international collaborations that may not align with India’s strategic or diplomatic positioning.

On May 15, Jamia Millia Islamia suspended all MoUs with Turkish universities, declaring via X, “Due to national security considerations, any Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi, and any institution affiliated with the Government of the Republic of Turkey stands suspended with immediate effect, until further orders.”

Last week, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Kanpur University took similar actions. JNU ended its partnership with Inonu University, stating, “JNU stands with the Nation.” Kanpur University withdrew from its agreement with Istanbul University, calling Turkey a “strategic ally of Pakistan.

Chatterjee stressed that while global academic partnerships remain a priority for IIM Kozhikode, they will only be pursued “where there is mutual respect and strategic alignment.”

This marks a growing emphasis across Indian higher education institutions on aligning global tie-ups with national policy goals and values.