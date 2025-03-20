IISD Scholarship 2025: Kickstart your career in sustainability with internship opportunity. Check eligibility details

The International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) India provides undergraduate and postgraduate students with an opportunity to gain practical experience in global environmental sustainability projects. Applications for the IISD Internship Programme are open year-round, allowing flexibility for students and recent graduates.

The internship spans 30 to 180 days, making it ideal for those seeking hands-on exposure alongside their studies or after graduation. IISD welcomes applicants from various academic backgrounds, including Science, Engineering, Commerce, Public Policy, Political Science, Economics, History, Law, Journalism, and Communication.

Candidates should possess strong communication and organizational skills, the ability to work independently, and familiarity with Microsoft Office, design tools, and analytical software like SPSS or Econometrics. Additional skills in video editing, Photoshop, and banner creation are considered beneficial.

Roles and learning opportunities

Interns actively contribute to IISD’s diverse projects while developing key professional skills such as leadership, self-confidence, and project management. The programme equips them with the expertise needed for future careers while fostering their role in environmental protection efforts.

Certification and recognition

While the internship is unpaid, participants who fulfill their responsibilities with dedication receive an Internship Certificate. Those who make exceptional contributions may also be awarded a Letter of Appreciation from the Director General.

As an independent public policy think tank and scientific research institute, IISD India focuses on leadership development and fostering open discussions on critical societal challenges. Through its internship programme, it continues to support India’s transformation by engaging young minds in sustainability initiatives.