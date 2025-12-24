PFC, City Union Bank, UPL: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note on Tuesday on the back of muted global cues. Traders are awaiting rate cut cues by the US Fed, while trading volumes are likely to remain to muted ahead of Christmas and new year. BSE Sensex shed 42.64 points, or 0.05 per cent, to settle at 85,524.84, while NSE's Nifty50 added 4.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to close at 26,188 for the day.



Select buzzing stocks including PFC, City Union Bank and UPL likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, SVP of Research at Axis Securities for Wednesday's trading session:



City Union Bank | Buy | Target Price: Rs 295-303 | Stop Loss: Rs 280

City Union Bank is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, forming a series of higher tops and bottoms. With the current close, the stock has decisively surpassed the 'multiple resistance' zone of Rs 285 on a closing basis, along with rising volumes, which supports bullish sentiments. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 295-303, and its downside support zone is the Rs 285-278 levels.



UPL | Buy | Target Price: Rs 800-850 | Stop Loss: Rs 760

UPL has confirmed a consolidation range breakout at Rs 775 levels on a closing basis. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50,100 and 200-day SMA, and these averages are also inching up along with rising prices, which reconfirms a bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly strength RSI is in positive territory, which signals rising strength. The daily and weekly 'band Bollinger' buy signals signify the increased momentum. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 800-850, and its downside support zone is the Rs 770-750 levels.



PFC | Buy | Target Price: Rs 370-380 | Stop Loss: Rs 345

PFC has formed a higher tops and bottoms formation on the hourly charts, indicating a short-term positive bias. In addition, it has surpassed its 20-day SMA on a closing basis, which signals positive bias. Huge volumes on rally signify increased participation. It has decisively surpassed the past couple of months' down-sloping trendline breakout, indicating a short-term trend reversal. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 370-380 , and its downside support zone is the Rs 350-345 levels.