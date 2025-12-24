Stock market today: Gift Nifty up 23 points; key levels to watch for Nifty & Nifty Bank

Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to open little higher on Wednesday, as foreign fund outflows and thin year-end trading volumes counter optimism over better-than-expected US economic growth data. Trading volumes across global markets are usually thin at this time of the year ahead of the Christmas and new year holidays.

Nifty futures on the NSE International Exchange traded 22.60 points, or 0.09 per cent, up at 26,229.50, hinting at a muted start for the domestic market on Wednesday. Asian shares advanced on Wednesday, capping a year of brisk artificial intelligence-driven gains. Nikkei, Hang Seng and KOSPI rose nearly one-fourth a per cent.

Markets will track key global economic data, including US durable goods orders and gross domestic product figures later today, followed by initial jobless claims tomorrow, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. "We expect trading volumes to remain subdued during the holiday-shortened week, with markets likely to consolidate at higher levels and remain steady, supported by favourable global cues."

US stocks rose on Tuesday and the S&P 500 notched a closing record after a flurry of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 79.73 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 48,442.41, the S&P 500 gained 31.30 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 6,909.79 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 133.02 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 23,561.84.

The US dollar was headed for its worst annual performance in more than two decades on Wednesday as investors wagered the Federal Reserve would have room to cut rates further next year even as some of its peers looked set to hike. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell to a two-and-a-half month low of 97.76.

Oil prices posted modest rises on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, supported by robust US economic growth and the risk of supply disruptions from Venezuela and Russia. Brent crude futures climbed 4 cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $62.42 a barrel by 0117 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude added 3 cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $58.41.

Gold and silver were again the big movers in early Asian trade. Spot gold prices climbed 0.8% to another all-time high of $4,524 per ounce, bringing the gain for this year to 72 per cent. Silver jumped 1.2 per cent to a record $72.27 per ounce, and was set for an annual rise of almost 150 per cent, its best year ever.

With the holiday-shortened week ahead and the absence of major domestic triggers, global cues continue to dictate market direction, said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking. "This has led to selective positioning rather than aggressive trades, while foreign flows remained mixed. We recommend a buy-on-dips approach, with an emphasis on stock selection."

Provisional data available with NSE suggest that FPIs turned net sellers of domestic stocks to the tune of Rs 1,794.80 crore on Tuesday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned buyers of Indian equities to the tune of Rs 3,812.37 crore on a net-net basis.



Nifty50 outlook

Nifty formed a small red candle with shadows on either side on the daily chart, reflecting uncertainty, said Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivative Research, Asit C. Mehta Investment Interrmediates.

"The next major hurdle for the index is placed in the 26,250–26,325 zone, while immediate support has now shifted to the 26,050 level. Short-term traders are advised to book profits on a bounce near 26,250–26,325, while waiting for a fresh breakout above the 26,325 level," he said.

Nifty failed to sustain the breakout, indicating a lack of follow-through buying at higher levels and signaling consolidation near resistance, said Amruta Shinde, Technical & Derivative Analyst at Choice Equity Broking.

"Immediate resistance is placed in the 26,250–26,300 zone, while key supports are seen at 26,000–26,050. As long as the index sustains above the 26,000 mark, a selective buy-on-dips strategy remains favorable, provided positions are protected with strict stop-loss discipline," she said.



Nifty Bank outlook

Going ahead, the zone of 59,500-59,600 will act as a crucial hurdle for Nifty Bank, said Sudeep Shah, Vice President of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities. "Any sustainable move above 59,600 will lead to a sharp upside rally upto the 60,000, followed by the 60,500 level in the short term. On the downside, the zone of 59,100-59,000 will act as important support for it."

"Nifty Bank is seen consolidating around the recent trendline breakout area. We expect the index to extend consolidation and form a base in the range of 58,500-60,100 in the coming weeks," said Bajaj Broking.

A strength above last week’s high of 59,533 will open upside towards the recent all time high of 60,100 levels in the coming weeks. The entire up move of the last 2 months is well channelled signaling sustained demand at elevated levels. Key support is placed at 58,300-58,600 levels, being the confluence of the 50 days EMA and recent breakout area, it added.