IIT campus to come up in South Goa, CM Pramod Sawant says efforts on to 'identify a suitable land'

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will come up in South Goa and efforts are on to identify a suitable land for it.

Earlier, the state government had identified a land for setting up the IIT campus at Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district. However, the project was scrapped after violent protests by locals in 2021, PTI reported.

The report further highlighted that after the first project was scrapped, another piece of land was identified at Cotarli in Sanguem taluka of South Goa district but as it was insufficient, the project was dropped last year.

Sawant revealed on Monday that the IIT campus would be set up in South Goa and that the search for the land is going on.

In the State Assembly, the CM had said that some people were going around opposing the land acquisition for the IIT Goa campus. He had also refused to reveal the area where the land was being identified, fearing "unnecessary protest".

IIT Delhi's innovation hub

In a separate news, IIT Delhi's Technology Innovation Hub will train class 9 and 10 students from more than 100 schools in the national capital in robotics during bootcamps, officials said on Monday.

As per PTI, IHFC (I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics), the technology innovation hub of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will conduct the bootcamps which will be supported by its incubated startups -- Rancho Labs and The Innovation Story.

IIT Mandi pact with IAF's Headquarters Maintenance Command

The Indian Institute of Technology in Mandi signed a pact with the IAF's Headquarters Maintenance Command in Nagpur on Monday to collaborate on research and development in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Biji Philip, deputy senior maintenance staff officer of the HQ MC and and Tulika Srivastava, dean (Sponsored Research and Industrial Consultancy) at IIT, Mandi, a statement said, reported PTI.

