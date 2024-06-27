IIT Delhi alumni says getting into IIT 'pointless, not worth it', leaves netizens divided

Getting into an IIT has been like a dream come true for many of us Indians, especially those who come from the middle class simply because of the placements and great alumni network. Ever since TVF's Kota Factory came on the scene though, many have started seeing the entire pursuit of getting into an IIT as sort of bleak and pointless.

An IIT-Delhi alumni recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his take on the same. He mentioned in his post that watching the third season of Kota Factory sent him into a flashback. He said that the grind to get into an IIT is "pointless and not worth."

He added that it makes little difference to an aspirant's life. He suggested that most of these aspirants end up in similar places after ten years.

"I just watched Kota Factory S3 and having cracked IIT-Delhi 10 years ago, I feel grinding hard to get into an IIT is pointless and not worth it. Apart from aunties appreciating you, it makes no difference and after 10 years, 99 per cent of the students end up in the same place. It is much better to chill around, and have fun, rather than grinding hard only to have anxiety and depression and reach the same destination," he wrote. The post, however, was deleted later.

The post by the IIT-D alumni left the internet divided as several users agreed with his statement but most users slammed him.

"Worse is grinding hard and not even making to IIT. You could have used that time investing in your interests, but you didn't. The only advantage of my JEE rank was I got a cheap college and no loans. Not for that I'll probably have to pay a lot for private college," a user pointed out.

"IIT people get great headstart. After 10 years, if they are at the same place like us, maybe they didn't utilise their headstart to the fullest?" a user said.

A user said that if IIT was indeed pointless as claimed by the user, he wouldn't have mentioned it in his X bio. "If getting into IIT is pointless then why have it in your bio? Cheapest engagement farming," a user said.

"It's like Ambani saying money cannot buy happiness. IIT gives an accelerated start to most, and hence coveted," another user pointed.

"Some people believe that getting into IIT is pointless and not worth the effort, while others, like me, regret every day not making it there. The world is vast, and opinions vary widely," yet another user pointed out.