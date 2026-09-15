IIT Kanpur launches Python, AI and ML certificate course 2026: Check eligibility, fees, dates and registration

The programme is designed for students, researchers, faculty members, industry professionals, and personnel working in research and development. It will focus on practical applications of Python in AI, machine learning, neural networks, and deep learning, with participants working on real-world datasets and guided projects, as per the official website.

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IIT Kanpur AI, ML course: What will participants learn?

According to information available on IIT Kanpur's website, the programme will combine conceptual lectures with hands-on implementation and project work. Participants will work with Python and several widely used libraries and frameworks, including NumPy, Linalg, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-learn, TensorFlow, Keras, and Seaborn.

The course will also include hands-on AI, ML, and deep-learning tutorials, practical datasets, and coding assistance from IIT Kanpur teaching assistants. The institute's registration details also mention guest lectures by experts from Microsoft and Google. Participants will receive project mentoring and assistance in Python coding.

The programme is intended to help participants understand algorithms, formulate problems, and implement and verify solutions using practical datasets. It also includes problem-solving sessions that can help learners prepare for academic assessments and job interviews.

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Who can apply?

The programme is open to students from multiple academic backgrounds. Eligible participants include:

BTech and BE students

BSc, BBA and BCA students

MTech and ME students

MSc, MBA and MCA students

PhD research scholars

Faculty members

Industry professionals

Personnel from R&D organisations

Government officials and other participants

Class XI and XII students can also register for the programme, according to the official registration page.

Registration deadlines

IIT Kanpur has provided multiple registration windows, with fees increasing at later stages. The deadlines are:

Registration window Deadline

Golden Registration October 4, 2026

Flash Registration October 25, 2026

Early Bird Registration November 8, 2026

Regular Registration November 29, 2026

Spot Registration December 15, 2026

Registration is currently open, according to the institute's official website.

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Course fee

The fee depends on the participant category. For full-time undergraduate students, the Golden Registration fee is Rs 20,059, including 18% GST. For postgraduate students, it is Rs 21,239, while PhD research scholars pay Rs 22,419, including GST.

The Golden Registration fee for faculty members is Rs 23,599, while industry professionals, R&D personnel, and government officials in India pay Rs 29,499, including GST.

Fees increase with each subsequent registration window.

What does the registration fee include?

The registration fee covers participation in the online programme, hands-on tutorials, guest lectures, AI/ML/DL projects using practical datasets, Python project mentoring, and coding assistance.

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Participants will also receive printed course material, a hard copy of the Python project code, an IIT Kanpur participation certificate in a soft copy and an IITK T-shirt.

Attendance and technical requirements

Participants must have a laptop with Python installed. IIT Kanpur recommends using Anaconda and Spyder for Python development, although participants may use other IDEs.

The institute has also specified an 80% minimum attendance requirement. Participants must keep their video feed switched on during the programme to facilitate monitoring of attendance and participation. Recorded lectures will not be made available.