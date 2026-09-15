Are you paying electricity, water or piped gas bills through UPI? Check charges above ₹2,000

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What is the MDR on utility bill payments?

Public utility payments, including electricity distribution bills, municipal water charges and piped natural gas bills, fall under the designated Industry program category.

For utility bill payments above ₹2,000, the applicable MDR is a flat concessional charge of ₹5. This means merchants and utility service providers do not have to pay the higher percentage-based MDR of 0.4% on such transactions.

The capped structure is particularly relevant for government departments, state utility boards, municipal corporations and other public bodies that process large-value consumer bill payments through digital payment channels.

Utility payment type Transaction value MDR applicable Electricity bill Up to ₹2,000 Zero MDR Electricity bill Above ₹2,000 Flat ₹5 MDR Municipal water bill Up to ₹2,000 Zero MDR Municipal water bill Above ₹2,000 Flat ₹5 MDR Piped natural gas bill Up to ₹2,000 Zero MDR Piped natural gas bill Above ₹2,000 Flat ₹5 MDR

Payments below ₹2,000

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Utility transactions up to ₹2,000 carry zero MDR under the specified framework. This provides an additional benefit for consumers making routine, lower-value payments for essential services such as electricity and water.

As a result, utility providers can continue encouraging digital bill payments without facing a variable percentage charge on every transaction.

Regarding Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on Select UPI (P2M) Transactions



Please refer to the FAQs here: https://t.co/DTOZFVHAVB pic.twitter.com/4HMU0YZ2AC — NPCI (@NPCI_NPCI) September 15, 2026

Why does the concessional MDR matter?

Percentage-based MDR can become significant when customers make larger payments. For example, a 0.4% charge on a high-value bill would increase the processing cost for the utility provider. A flat ₹5 cap instead provides greater predictability and limits the cost associated with collecting larger bills digitally.

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The framework is therefore designed to support the digitisation of public utility collections while keeping payment processing costs under control.

For state electricity distribution companies, municipal water authorities and piped natural gas providers, the structure can make digital collections more economical. It also helps ensure that the cost of accepting digital payments does not become a significant burden for public utility organisations.