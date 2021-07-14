IITs, NITs to roll out tech courses in Indian languages from next academic session

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other engineering colleges will unveil a set of technical courses and modules in Indian languages in the upcoming academic session.

The Centre is preparing to roll out the courses in the said institutions, which are likely to be supplemented with considerable hand-holding steps to make sure students who have not been educated in English medium are not deprived, from entrance examinations till placement.

The government is actively considering holding engineering exams, comprising JEE Advanced, in regional languages in addition to offering core subjects in first semesters in Indian languages relevant to area as well as student composition, The Economic Times reported.

A special task group set up on the subject by the education ministry in 2020 with IIT and NIT directors on board will submit its final report and recommendations in the next few days.

There is a clear concurrence in the task force on the larger objective of devising an enabling system and procedure for all students from a non-English medium backdrop. While the matter has been debatable, the Centre's intent and course is very clear.

Addressing technical institutes during a virtual interaction last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed on the need to develop "an ecosystem of technological education in Indian languages" and to "translate global journals into regional languages".