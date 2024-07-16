India Post Office GDS Recruitment 2024: When, where, how to apply, salary, eligibility criteria, all details here

Registration for Gramik Dak Sevak (GDS) at India Post is now open for a total of 44,228 positions, according to the Department of Communications. By August 5, candidates who want to be considered for Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) positions, Dak Sevak and Branch Postmaster (BPM) may apply online at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Following registration, applicants will have two days, from August 6 to August 8, to make changes to their India Post GDS application, including submitting the necessary papers.

Eligibility Criteria:

-Age limit: Minimum age is 18 years and maximum age is 40 years. There is a different criteria for the upper age limit for the reserved categories.

- Website: The applicants can apply through indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

- Salary: Branch Postmaster: Rs 12,000 to Rs 29,380

Assistant Branch Postmaster: Rs 10,000- Rs 24,470

- Education: Class 10 or Senior secondary certificate from a govt recognised board. Candidates should have qualifies in English and Maths.

- The Candidate must have studied a second-local language till class 10

- The agency also states that candidates should be proficient with computers, have a sufficient source of income, and be skilled cyclists.

- Applicants for Andhra Pradesh must have completed class 10 coursework in Hindi or English in addition to a tribal language.

Candidates can visit the official website for other details.



Selection Process

Based on their class 10 scores, the India Post will shortlist candidates.

A system-generated merit will be made available to the shortlisted candidates on the official GDS portal.

Following this, the candidates will receive an SMS on their registered mobile phone with information about their results and the dates for document verification.