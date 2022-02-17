JEE Main 2022 exam date update: Candidates to only get 2 attempts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) this year in April and May only. This means that candidates appearing for JEE Main 2022 will only get two attempts, unlike last year when they got four attempts, reported India Today. NTA is yet to announce the official dates for JEE Main 2022.

After increasing the number of attempts to four for 2021, the NTA has now cut it down to 2 attempts.

Prior to 2019, Jee Main was conducted only once a year. In 2019, the number of attempts was hiked to two and in 2021, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was further increased to four. The candidates had the opportunity to submit their best scores out of the four attempts for admission to engineering institutes in the country.

JEE Main exam is a multi-session computer-based test that is conducted for admission to some of the top institutes in the country such as the IITs.

Last year, the first phase of the engineering exam was conducted in February and the second one in March. Third and fourth phases of the exam were held on July 20-25 and August 27-September 2 respectively. The exams were originally scheduled to be held in February, March, April and May, but the last two sessions got postponed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

JEE Mains was conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Marathi, Odia, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Assamese, Kannada and Bengali, as per the Education Ministry.