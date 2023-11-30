JEE Main 2024 registration date extended till Dec 4, correction window open till Dec 8

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to register for JEE Main 2024 from November 30 till December 4. Students, who haven't registered for the IIT JEE Main 2024, will get another four days to apply online and register at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The online application form must be submitted by 9 pm on December 4 and the fee payment must be completed by 11.50 pm on December 4. Candidates can apply for the session 2 examination during the JEE Main 2024 session 1 registration with the required application fee.

Besides, The NTA will also open the JEE Main 2024 application correction window on December 8.

It is to be noted that NTA does not charge any fee for correcting the already filled JEE Main application form. Candidates will be able to edit their details in the JEE Main 2024 application form from December 6 to 8 on the official website.

JEE Main 2024 application filing started on November 1, 2023. The JEE Main 2024 application for the second session will open on February 2 and end on March 2, 2024.

NTA said the fee will be accepted through credit, debit card or net banking and UPI.

The JEE Main 2024 will be held in two rounds — January and April. As per the NTA plan, candidates will be informed about the exam cities in the second week of January 2024. JEE Main 2024 application started on November 1, 2023.

The JEE Main 2024 session 1 exam is scheduled from January 24, 2024, to February 01, 2024. The registration window for session 2 will be open from February 2 to March 2, 2024. The JEE Main 2024 session 2 will be held between April 1 and 15, 2024.

JEE Main is a national-level examination for admission to engineering, technology, planning and architecture undergraduate courses at National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Technology, and other participating institutions.

Documents required to apply

Candidates must keep the following documents ready while filling out the JEE Main 2024 application form:

> Scanned image of photo and signature

> Credit/debit card or Internet banking details for application fee payment

> Class 10 marksheet

> Class 12 admit card or class 12 marksheet

> Category certificate (for EWS, SC/ST/PWD candidates)

How to register for JEE Main 2024

1. Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.ac.in

2. Register by filling in the email address and mobile phone number

3. Using the system-generated registration or application number, complete the JEE Main 2024 application form

4. Upload scanned documents, such as photograph and signature

5. Pay the JEE Main 2024 application fee online

6. Submit the JEE Main application

7. Download, save and print the JEE Main 2024 confirmation page

Application fee in details

Paper Category Gender In India Abroad Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

OR

Paper 2A B.Arch

OR

Paper-2B: B.Planning General Male/female Rs 1000/Rs 800 Rs 5,000/Rs 4,000 Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

OR

Paper 2A B.Arch

OR

Paper-2B: B.Planning Gen-EWS/ OBC(NCL) Male/female Rs 900/Rs 800 Rs 4,500/Rs 4,000 Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

OR

Paper 2A B.Arch

OR

Paper-2B: B.Planning SC/ST/PwD Male/female Rs 500/Rs 500 Rs 2,500/Rs 2,500 Paper 1: B.E./B.Tech

OR

Paper 2A B.Arch

OR

Paper-2B: B.Planning Third Gender Rs 500 Rs 3,000

