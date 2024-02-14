JEE Main 2024 Results: Students cry foul in percentile calculation, NTA rubbishes claim

JEE Main 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 at the official website – jeemain.nta.ac.in.

As soon as the results were out, some students alleged error in JEE Main marks and percentile calculation.

A student posted on the X platform claiming that students of the January 27 exam got 89 percentile after scoring 130-140 marks, but students of the January 31 shift scored 89 percentile after scoring 70-75 marks. Another claimed that they got 142 marks and 92 percentile whereas the students of January 31 (shift 2) got 92 percentile after scoring 75-80 marks.

NTA has panned these charges, adding that students have been awarded as per their performance, and there is no error in the percentile calculation.

Sir, Great injustice has been done to the students of JEE Mains 27 January 1st Shift. Around 30% of the total students appeared in this one shift pushing the percentile to abnormal highs and the difference of 70-80 marks in the same percentile. This in INHUMANE. — Yerool Hussain (@YeroolHussain) February 14, 2024

On a scale, percentile scores range from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. It indicates the percentage of candidates that have scored equal to or below (same or lower raw scores) that particular percentile in that examination.

This time in Jee Mains 2024, marks range for 99 percentile is from 151 to 233. Due to this students appear on 27.01.24and 29.01.24 session got lower percentile. Pls look into the chaos of NTA. — Kapil Khamesra (@KhamesraKapil) February 14, 2024

So the topper (highest score) of each session will get the same percentile of 100. The marks obtained between the highest and lowest scores are also converted to necessary percentiles.

The formula to calculate the JEE Main 2024 percentile is (100 x number of candidates who appeared in the session with a raw score equal to or less than the candidate) / total number of candidates who appeared in that session.

A total of 12,25,529 students participated in both JEE Mains paper 1 and 2.