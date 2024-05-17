'Just a month left...': UPSC expert shares last-minute tips for aspirants as prelims exam 2024 approaches

As UPSC exams for 2024 are fast approaching, a seasoned UPSC aspirant, Ramesh Bishnoi, an Indian Forest Service officer has shared invaluable last-minute tips for aspirants gearing up for the upcoming Prelims exam scheduled next month June 16, 2024.

Bishnoi who has cleared the UPSC CSE Prelims five times in a row and the IFS cutoff four times, recently took to X to share these tips.

In a series of insightful posts , Bishnoi emphasised the importance of effective exam preparation strategies based on his extensive experience. He advised aspirants to resist the urge to purchase new study materials flooding the market and instead focus on multiple revisions of the existing content they have covered. According to him, the key to success lies in the mantra of "Read, Revise, Test."

Resist the temptation buying of new study materials coming into market. Multiple revisions of what you've already covered will be far more effective. Read, Revise, Test is the ultimate mantra. (2/n) — Ramesh Bishnoi IFS (@bishnoirk_ifs) May 16, 2024

"Quality over Quantity: Not everything in mock tests is equally relevant. Based on past papers, prioritize questions, information, and concepts that have a higher chance of appearing. Avoid wasting time on irrelevant details," he said

He suggested focusing on practicing Previous Year Questions (PYQs) to enhance one's score significantly, as many questions and concepts tend to repeat in the UPSC Prelims.

Bishnoi also stressed upon how it is important to take numerous mock tests as a means to identify and rectify mistakes before the actual exam.

"Learn from Every Test. Analyze test solutions sincerely. Make online/offline notes of new useful information, key concepts, and especially your mistakes. This will be invaluable resource for last-minute revision and boost your confidence. I preferred making online notes," he advised the aspirants.

Additionally, he shed light on the significance of building a strong understanding of core subjects such as Polity, Geography, and Economy, as a solid foundation in these areas can help in tackling applied questions effectively.