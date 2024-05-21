Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 declared: How and when to check, pass percentage; All details here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has declared Class 12 result today for the Maharashtra Board today. The result was announced at the press conference at 11 am. However, the direct link to the official website will be activated at 1 pm.

The students who appeared for the MSBSHSE exams 2024 will be able to check their marks after the results are out on the official website of Maharashtra Board, maharesult.nic.in.

Students can check and download their results by entering the login credentials on the website- like date of birth and roll number on the website.

The results will also be published on the following websites:

- mahahsscboard.in

- hscresult.mkcl.org

- hsc.mahresults.org.in

In order to pass the MSBSHSE HSC and SSC examination, the students will have to secure at least 35 percent marks individually in all subjects as well as overall.

How to check MSBSHSE results 2024 for class 12 board exams

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra board- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on website

Step 3: On the next page enter your required credentials

Step 4: You can view and download your result on the next page

The Maharashtra Board has also provided the students the provision to check their results through SMS.

How to check MSBSHSE results 2024 for class 12 board exams via SMS?

Step 1: Open the message app on your phone

Step 2: Type MHHSC(SPACE)Seat Number or Roll Number

Step 3: Send the message to 5776

Step 4: You will receive the Maharashtra Board result as an SMS

15,13,909 students, comprising 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls, had registered for this year's HSC exam, according to MSBSHSE data. 7,60,046 students registered in the scientific stream, which was followed by 3,81,982 in the arts stream and 3,29,905 in the commerce stream. With 96.01 percent of students completing the Maharashtra HSC examinations last year, Konkan district had the highest success rate.