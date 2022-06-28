More institutes opting for hybrid test format, shows Mercer | Mettl’s report

Since the pandemic, a tremendous shift has taken place in the education landscape with schools and colleges adopting digitised means, thereby impacting education as well as remote proctoring. As per a recently released report from Mercer|Mettl, increasing number of institutes, especially post-pandemic, are planning to adopt a hybrid examination model. The report pegs the number of respondents opting for this kind of system at a whopping 78 per cent.

This report, that includes responses from deans, HODs, professors, and other important stakeholders of over 400 participants from over 50 countries, also revealed that 72 per cent believe that online exams have improved their overall examination experience. Other key findings include 75 per cent respondents preferring the ease of administration, scheduling, and coordination offered by the online mode and 60 per cent preferring the online model for semester exams, certifications, and distance learning courses.

Choosing the right online exam platform allows institutions to use online audit, remote AI (Artificial Intelligence) and hybrid proctoring, webcam use, etc., and these features also prevent cheating and other malpractices. Because of the benefits online proctoring offer about 67 per cent of respondents said they would look for platforms that provide anti-cheating technology during online exams.

Lastly, 37 per cent of respondents suggested they will prioritise a robust report generation feature in the online exam platform they choose.

Contrary to the belief that the online proctoring will take a backseat, the online exam landscape continues to thrive given the shift in perspective as an increasing number of educators and educational institutions continue to embrace the benefits of online education and exam software. The online proctoring market, which was valued at $354.37 million in 2019, is pegged to reach $1187.57 million by 2027 globally as per data culled from analytics firm Insight Partners.



