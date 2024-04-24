scorecardresearch
MP Board 10th, 12th Results 2024: Results out today, check time, how to check MPBSE results: details here 

Madhya Pradesh board results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced today, i.e. April 24. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the results of the MP Boards class 10 and class 12 today at 4 PM. 

The MP Board Class 10 result and UP Board Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the MPBSE's official website, mpresults.nic.in. 

Students can also check their results through the other official websites of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in., mpbse.mponline.gov.in, after they are declared. 

Moreover, they MP Board class 10 and MP board class 12 results can be viewed MPBSE's mobile app. The app is available on the Google Play Store.

Students may view their results on the MPBSE official website by entering their roll number and application number on their admit card.

How to check the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results 2024?

1. Go to the MP Board's official websites: 
- mpresults.nic.in
- mpbse.nic.in.
- mpbse.mponline.gov.in

2. On the home page, click on MP Board Result 2024

3. Enter the required details

4. The result will be displayed on your screen. You can download the scorecard easily from there.


The MP Board of Class 10 and Class 12 exams were conducted over a period of one month, falling between February 05, 2024 and February 28, 2024. 

This year, a total of 16 lakh students registered in the MP Board for both class 10th and class 12th board exams. 

Published on: Apr 24, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
