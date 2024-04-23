ICSE, ISC 10th, 12th Results 2024: Check results announce date, time and how to check, details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce ICSE and ISC board exam results for Class 10 and Class 12, respectively, soon. The council has not provided any details regarding the official release date and time of the ICSE, ISC result 2024.

However, according to the previous release patterns, the results are expected to be disclosed in the first week of May. Last year, the results were declared on May 13.

The ICSE Class 10 result and ISC Class 12 result 2024 will be published on the CISCE's official website, cisce.org.

The ICSE exams of Class 10 were conducted over a period of one month, starting February 21, 2024, to March 28, 2024. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12, 2024 board exams took place over an extended period of two months between February 12, 2024 and April 3, 2024.

How to check your ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 2024 board exam results?

1. Visit CISCE's official website: cisce.org

2. Click on the 'Results' section

3. Select 'ICSE Board Exam Results 2024' or 'ISC Board Exams Results 2024'

4. Select the course code out of the two options ISCE or ISC

5. Enter the login details: Roll number, date of birth, etc. (other required details)

The result will display on your screen. You can download the scorecard easily from there.



What are the passing criteria?

Students who had attempted the ICSE Class 10 Board Exams, 2024, need to score at least 33 percent in all subjects separately and all over.

Students who had attempted the ISC Class 12 Board Exams, 2024, must secure a minimum of 40 percent in all subjects individually and overall.

