National Testing Agency begins applications for UGC NET December 2024 session; Check how to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the application process for the UGC NET December 2024 session. Aspiring candidates can now apply through the NTA’s official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, with the deadline set for December 10, 2024. Applicants are encouraged to complete their applications early to avoid potential last-minute issues.

Application fees

The application fees vary by category:

- General/Unreserved Category: ₹1,150

- General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

- SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

How to apply?

To apply for the UGC NET December 2024, candidates should follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the "UGC-NET December-2024: Register/Login" link on the homepage.

3. Complete the registration process by entering the required information.

4. Login with the credentials provided by the system.

5. Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

6. Pay the application fee according to your category.

7. Submit the application and save a copy for future reference.

A direct link for applying and checking details for the UGC NET December session can be found on the NTA’s website.

Exam dates

The UGC NET December 2024 examination is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 19, 2025. Details regarding exam cities and admit cards will be available on the official site as the test dates approach.

Candidates should note that only one application form is permitted per individual; submitting multiple applications will lead to the cancellation of all submissions. However, applicants may choose to apply for multiple subjects within the UGC NET 2024 examination.

