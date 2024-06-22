NBEMS gears up to conduct NEET PG 2024 exam with stringent security measures

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to conduct the highly anticipated National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post-Graduate (PG) 2024 examination. Dr. Rakesh Sharma, OSD to President and Member of the Governing Body at NBEMS assured the nation of a transparent and secure examination process, according to ANI.

Dr. Sharma emphasised the importance of conducting NEET PG 2024 through a computer-based test (CBT) mode across the country. He highlighted NBEMS's robust Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for exam conduction, ensuring the utmost confidentiality of question papers and preventing any possibility of leaks.

With the involvement and support of various stakeholders including medical colleges, faculty members, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and other entities, NBEMS aims to ensure a smooth and secure examination process.

The NEET-PG 2024 exam will be held in 292 cities with a total of 228,757 candidates, including a diverse representation of female, male, transgender, Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), Non-OCI, and NRI candidates.

In a bid to enhance surveillance and maintain exam integrity, NBEMS has introduced a flying squad consisting of key personnel from universities, the Governing Body, the National Medical Commission (NMC), and accredited Institutes. These flying squad members will monitor exam centres and report on any security breaches or misconduct.

Additionally, NBEMS will establish a command centre at its headquarters along with regional and monitoring centers to ensure continuous supervision of test centers. Candidates have been advised to arrive at the test hall well in advance of the scheduled time to facilitate a smooth examination process.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has come under scrutiny for alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) and NET exams, leading to nationwide protests and calls for disbanding the NTA.

