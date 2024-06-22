NEET PG 2024 exam tomorrow: List of items not allowed at exam centres

As the NEET-PG 2024 exams start on June 23, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued strict guidelines on prohibited items inside test centres. Candidates are advised to follow these rules closely to ensure a smooth exam experience.

Before the NEET-PG 2024 exam, NBEMS has listed items that are strictly prohibited inside exam centres. Candidates should avoid bringing pens, pencils, rough paper, water bottles, or any food, except for diabetics or pregnant candidates who may carry small amounts of simple sugar or food in transparent pouches, subject to verification.

In a significant precautionary step, NBEMS has advised candidates against applying henna or other colors on their fingers. This measure aims to prevent any interference with the biometric registration process necessary for entering the exam hall.

Face masks are not allowed inside the exam center unless candidates have valid medical reasons supported by documentation. This rule is in place to uphold the integrity of the exam while still prioritizing necessary health precautions.

Candidates are advised to print their admit cards on a single A4 size paper and ensure they have all necessary documents for verification. Maintaining silence and discipline during the exam is crucial, and candidates needing medical assistance devices must provide accompanying medical documentation.

NBEMS has restated its zero-tolerance policy towards cheating or unfair practices during the NEET-PG 2024 exam. Strict actions will be enforced against violators as per the law and guidelines in place.