NEET row: Govt sets up high-level committee under ex-ISRO chief to ensure smooth conduct of exams

NEET exam row: The Ministry of Education has set a high-level committee to ensure smooth and transparent conduct of exams amid the NEET-UG exam row. Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan to head seven-member panel on reforms in examination process.

"The committee will make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols and structure and functioning of NTA. Committee to submit its report to the Ministry within 2 months," the Education Ministry said in a notification.

Ministry of Education constitutes a High-Level Committee of Experts to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations. Committee to make recommendations on Reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols and structure and… pic.twitter.com/TJ9NqqUJMi — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024 Other members in the committe are: Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director, AIIMS Delhi, Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad, Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras, Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat, Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi, Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education.

Former ISRO Chairman and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur, Dr K Radhakrishnan will head the High-Level Committee of Experts to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations. pic.twitter.com/z2DgHGBvZd — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2024

"Transparent, tamper-free and zero-error examinations are a commitment. Setting up the high-level committee of experts is the first of a series of step to improve the efficiency of the examination process, put an end to all possible malpractices, strengthen data security protocols and overhaul and reform the NTA. Student interests and their bright future will always be our govt’s top priority," said Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



The Terms of Reference of the committee are as follows;

(i) Reform in mechanism of examination process

(a) To analyse the end-to-end examination process and suggest measures to improve efficiency of the system and to forestall any possible breach.

(b) To conduct a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/Protocols of the NTA, and suggest measures to strengthen these procedures/protocols along with monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance at every level.

(ii) Improvement in Data Security protocols

(a) To evaluate the existing data security processes and protocols of NTA and recommend measures for its improvement.

(b) To examine existing security protocols related to the paper-setting and other processes for different examinations and make recommendations to enhance robustness of system.

(iii) Structure & Functioning of National Testing Agency

(a) To make recommendations on the organizational structure and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA) for implementation of recommendations given under point (i) and (ii) and clearly defining the roles and responsibilities of functionaries at every level.

(b) Assess the current Grievance Redressal Mechanism of the NTA, identify areas of improvement and make recommendations for enhancing its efficiency.

The Committee shall submit its report to the Ministry within two months from the date of issue of this order.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Education Friday asked the National Testing Agency (NTA) to postpone the CSIR-UGC NET exam, scheduled to be held from June 25 to 27.

On Friday, the Centre implemented a stringent law that aims to curb malpractices and irregularities in competitive examinations. The law will entail provisions for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (1 of 2024), the Central Government hereby appoints the 21st day of June, 2024, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” reads the notification by the Personnel Ministry.

The Act imposes a minimum imprisonment sentence ranging from three to five years to address issues of cheating. Perpetrators engaged in organized cheating activities will be met with stricter penalties, facing imprisonment lasting from five to 10 years along with a mandatory fine of at least Rs 1 crore.

Earlier this month, the row erupted earlier this month after 67 students scored a perfect 720 in the NEET-UG exam. The National Testing Agency, on its part, said that they had given grace marks to some students due to a wrong question and delay in candidates getting the question paper late.

In the NEET-UG 2024 examination, approximately 2.4 million students took part, facilitated by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5, for admission to undergraduate medical programs. The results, originally planned for a later date, were surprisingly disclosed on June 4. Subsequently, a contentious situation unfolded due to allegations of a question paper leak and the adjustment of grace marks for over 1,500 students. This issue sparked extensive demonstrations and legal repercussions, with lawsuits filed in multiple judicial bodies, notably the Supreme Court, which expressed firm disapproval of the NTA's management of the situation.

