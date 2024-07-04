NEET-UG 2024: 56 top-ranking students move to SC to prevent exam cancellation amidst controversy

In a recent development following the NEET UG retest for students receiving ‘grace marks,’ more than 50 NEET 2024-qualified students, including top-ranked individuals, have filed a petition in the Supreme Court. Their petition urges the Court to intervene and prevent the cancellation of the exam conducted earlier this year by the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Related Articles

According to a report by the news agency PTI, the petitioners are seeking intervention from the apex court to compel the Union Education Ministry to investigate and take stringent action against those involved in unfair practices during the NEET-UG exam held on May 5, including instances of paper leaks and impersonation.

The fresh plea of Sidhharth Komal Singla and 55 other students was filed through lawyer Devendra Singh.

It said “The Hon’ble court may further direct the respondents (Centre and the NTA) not to re-conduct NEET-UG ... as that would not only be unreasonable and harsh for the honest and hardworking students but also would lead to the infringement of the Right to Education and therefore violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.”

The Petitioners are young students around 17-18 years of age, and to achieve their dream of becoming a doctor, they have given their 100 per cent and have cleared the exam after consistent hard work of more than 3-4 years, it said.

This legal move comes in the backdrop of mounting concerns over the conduct of the NEET-UG exam, with allegations of malpractices triggering widespread protests and political disputes in various cities. The NEET-UG exam is integral for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other related courses in both government and private institutions across the nation. The exam in question, NEET-UG 2024, witnessed participation from around 24 lakh candidates across 4,750 examination centres.

The plea from the 56 students arrives just ahead of a crucial hearing in the Supreme Court, presided over by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, where as many as 26 petitions are slated for consideration. These petitions seek remedies such as a retest and a thorough investigation into the exam's alleged irregularities.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the pleas advocating for the cancellation of the exam, a retest, and a comprehensive probe into the exam's administration on July 8. The outcome of this legal battle holds significant implications for the future of NEET-UG 2024 and the integrity of the admissions process for aspiring medical students nationwide.

(with inputs from PTI)