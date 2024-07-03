NEET-UG case: CBI arrests key conspirator Aman Singh from Dhanbad, Jharkhand

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Aman Singh, who is supposedly the key conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand. With this, the CBI has arrested seven people in connection with the NEET-UG probe, a report in Hindustan Times said.

The CBI is yet to arrest the mastermind of the paper leak scam, Sanjeev Mukhiya. Others arrested in the scam case have revealed Mukhiya allegedly runs a 'paper leak network' in Bihar's Patna and Nalanda, and that he had a gang working for him.

Mukhiya had active paper leak gangs in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and some other states.

On Sunday, the CBI arrested Dixit Patel, the owner of a private school in Gujarat's Godhra. The other five persons, arrested earlier by the Panchmahal police, include Vadodara-based education consultant Parshuram Roy, Jay Jalaram School principal Purushottam Sharma, school teacher Tushar Bhatt, and alleged middlemen, Vibhor Anand and Arif Vohra.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET-UG in 2024 for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other related undergraduate medical courses in India. The examination, which took place on May 5 at 4,750 centers across 571 cities, including 14 abroad, witnessed a participation of 2.3 million candidates. Unfortunately, the 2024 NEET-UG has been marred by allegations of question paper leaks, inflated marking, and the arbitrary allowance of grace marks. These issues have sparked nationwide outrage, leading to widespread protests by thousands of students and serving as a focal point for various political parties.