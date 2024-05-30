NEET UG 2024 answer key out on exams.nta.ac.in; How and where to check, all details here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2024 examination. Aspiring candidates can access the NEET answer key by visiting exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. In addition to the key, the agency has also made available the recorded responses of candidates. Verification of the NEET answer key is facilitated by using the application number and date of birth.

NTA has called candidates to raise objections by May 31, subject to a fee of Rs 200 per question. These objections will undergo a thorough examination, and if proven valid, the answer keys will undergo necessary revisions.

In a recent statement, the NTA highlighted, "Challenges presented by the candidates will undergo verification by a panel of subject experts. Should any candidate's challenge be deemed accurate, the Answer Key will be updated and applied universally to all candidates. The final Answer Key, after the revisions, will serve as the basis for result compilation and announcement. Individual candidates will not receive specific notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges. The verdict of the Expert panel on challenges will be considered conclusive. No challenges will be accommodated post the deadline of May 31, 2024 (until 11:50 P.M.)."

Candidates are encouraged to evaluate their performance by utilising the answer key and their responses, calculated as follows:

NEET marks= (4 x number of correct answers) - number of incorrect answers

Over 24 lakh students undertook the NEET UG 2024 examination this year, which occurred on May 5.

How to check your NEET provisional answer key:

Step 1: Visit the NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG exam page

Step 3: You can open the provisional answer key challenge window

Step 4: Enter your application number, along with other credentials: date of birth and login

Step 5: You can now check your NEET UG answer key.

The candidates who have any objections can proceed to raise objections regarding their marking.