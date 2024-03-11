scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

NEET UG 2024 registration deadline extended: Check how to apply, fees and other details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration window for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024. 

Candidates can now register for the exam until March 16. 

NEET UG 2024 will be conducted on May 5 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in 14 cities in offline mode. 

NEET UG 2024 applications: How to apply

-- Go to NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
-- Click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link
-- Enter registration details and register yourself.
-- Once done, login to the account.
-- Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

The application fee for NEET UG is ₹1700 for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category. 
For those belonging to General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category, the application fee is ₹1600
₹1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/Third Gender. 

Published on: Mar 11, 2024, 11:38 AM IST
