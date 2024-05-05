NEET UG exam today. Check guidelines, dress code, things allowed at test centres

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2024, today from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Over 24 lakh NEET 2024 candidates are expected to appear in the single largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate (UG) courses. NEET UG 2024 result declaration is on June 14.

The NEET UG 2024 comprises four subjects with two sections for each. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will feature 15 questions, of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10.

Candidates will have to mandatorily carry their hall ticket to the exam centre. The NEET UG hall ticket link is available at the official website – exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. The downloaded NEET UG admit card should prominently display the candidate’s photograph, signature, and the roll number barcode.

Things to keep in mind

Admit card: The NEET UG 2024 admit card consists of three pages – page 1 – the centre details and self declaration (undertaking) form, page 2 has a “postcard size photograph” and page 3 has instructions for candidates. The candidate must download all three pages and paste a postcard sized photograph on page 2 before arriving at the center.

Dress code: Aspirants should be dressed casually and avoid clothes with long sleeves. Shoes are also prohibited. However, slippers or sandals are allowed. Aspirants are required to report to the examination center by 12:30 pm.

Entry time: The reporting time at the NEET 2024 exam center would be 11:30 am and the last entry into the exam hall would be 1:30 pm. Post this, the candidates will not be allowed entry inside the exam center. No bio-breaks will be allowed during the first one hour after the beginning of the exam and the last half an hour of the exam. Apart from the biometric attendance and frisking at entry, candidates will be frisked and biometric attendance will be taken again on entry from bio-break or toilets break, NTA added.

Permitted items

NEET UG admit card along with self declaration (undertaking) having postcard size photograph affixed on page 2 downloaded from the NTA website duly filled in

Valid ID proof preferably aadhaar card, e-aadhaar, ration card, aadhaar enrolment number with photo. Other valid identity proof issued by the government such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID, Class 12 admit or registration card or passport, original school identity card with photo will also be considered only in case of non-availability

All other ID or photocopies of IDs even if attested or scanned photo of IDs in mobile phone will not be considered as valid ID proof

Transparent water bottle

Additional photograph same as uploaded on the NEET UG application form ahs to be pasted on the attendance sheet

PwD certificate and scribe-related documents, if applicable

In a statement on May 5, the NTA has urged all the candidates taking the medical entrance test on May 5 to refrain from engaging in any form of unfair means or practices. The agency has also adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards malpractices and has introduced a series of robust measures to prevent any attempts to compromise the examination.

NTA has implemented various measures such as multi-stage biometric authentication for both candidates and invigilation staff, surprise visits by flying squads, utilization of AI tools to identify discrepancies in candidates’ application details, thorough invigilation supervision, among others.

Of the 24 lakh registered candidates, over 10 lakh are male, more than 13 lakh medical aspirants are female and 24 students have registered under the ‘third gender’ category.