NEET-UG Result 2024 Controversy: Founder of PhysicsWallah files PIL, urges SC to investigate discrepancies

Alakh Pandey, the founder of the exam prep startup PhysicsWallah, has urged the Supreme Court to thoroughly investigate alleged discrepancies surrounding the NEET-UG 2024, the all-India medical entrance examination.

Pandey, known for his vocal stance on issues related to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) exam, has filed a public interest litigation requesting the court to appoint an independent committee to probe the matter.

The controversy revolves around the National Testing Agency (NTA) awarding grace marks to over 1,500 NEET-UG 2024 candidates and suspicions of a leaked question paper.

In a statement released by PhysicsWallah, Pandey stressed the urgency of a comprehensive investigation to uncover any irregularities tainting the reputation of the competitive exam for aspiring medical students.

Additionally, Pandey has called for a re-examination and expressed confidence in the judicial process to deliver justice for the students affected.

Despite the concerns raised, a recent plea filed in the Supreme Court saw a vacation bench led by Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah issuing a notice to the NTA regarding the alleged paper leak and irregularities in the NEET-UG exam. The bench clarified that post-exam counselling would continue uninterrupted.

PhysicsWallah, in its statement, highlighted the need to halt the counselling process based on potentially flawed NEET rankings to prevent further harm to affected candidates and preserve the integrity of the admission procedures during the investigation.

While reports have surfaced alleging discrepancies in the results announced on June 4, including instances of multiple first-rank holders from the same exam centre and concerns over grace marks distribution, the NTA has refuted any wrongdoing, citing changes in NCERT textbooks and grace marks as factors influencing students' scores.