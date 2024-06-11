NEET-UG 2024 Result OMR Controversy: NTA misplaced result of UP candidate amid allegations of discrepancy

In the wake of the controversy surrounding the NEET UG results for 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has found itself stuck in another controversy, this time for uploading the result of Ayushi Patel, a hopeful from Lucknow, under the wrong application number. The NTA attributed the delay in announcing Patel's NEET result to purported damage to her OMR sheet.

The incident unfolded when Patel, dubbing it a "NEET scam," contested that her expected score should have been a commendable 715 out of 720 marks as per the agency's answer key.

Nevertheless, the actual result displayed under the incorrect application number revealed a significantly lower score of 335 marks, contradicting her calculated performance.

A viral video featuring Patel narrating her ordeal said that while she was trying to check her result on June 4, she encountered an error message, indicating that her result was not generated. The aspiring medical student also shared that she had received an email communication from NTA, elucidating that her results were withheld due to purported damages to her OMR sheet.

In response to the grave allegations raised by Patel, the NTA issued a statement stating that no such communication had been dispatched to any of the students affected by similar issues surrounding damaged OMR sheets.

The NTA emphasised the integrity of the OMR sheets and the accuracy of scores recorded in official records, urging candidates to obtain their scorecards exclusively from the designated website, exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.