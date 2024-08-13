scorecardresearch
Business Today
NIRF Rankings 2024: DU now in top 10 universities of India; Check top 10 colleges under DU

Hindu College has emerged as the leading college in the country, followed closely by Miranda House and St. Stephen's College, which secured the second and third positions, respectively

Delhi University (DU) has secured 6th place in the Nation Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), finally making its spot in the top 10 universities category in India.

The Union Ministry of Education released NIRF rankings on Monday, August 12. 

In the overall category, DU has ranked 15th best, rising up seven places from its previous year's rankings. It was only in 2018 that the university ranked in the top 10 best universities in the country. Last year, DU stood at 11th position. 

Delhi University's Vice-Chancellor, Yogesh Singh, attributed the institution's improved ranking to a great deal of teamwork among its faculty and staff. In a statement, Singh highlighted that six colleges from DU made it to the top 10 rankings, with three securing spots in the top three positions.

Hindu College has emerged as the leading college in the country, followed closely by Miranda House and St. Stephen's College, which secured the second and third positions, respectively.

“We hope that next year we will achieve even better results,” Singh remarked.

Additionally, DU's Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College claimed the fifth position, while Kirori Mal College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women ranked ninth and tenth, respectively. Notably, Miranda House had maintained its status as the best college for seven consecutive years before being surpassed by Hindu College this year. Meanwhile, St. Stephen’s College showed improvement from last year, climbing from the 14th position.

Here's the list of top 10 Delhi University Colleges, according to NIRF rankings 2024:

College Overall College Rankings
1. Hindu College 1
2. Miranda House 2
3. St. Stephen's College 3
4. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College 5
5. Kirori Mal College 9
6. Lady Shri Ram College for Women 10
7. Hans Raj College 12
8. Deshbandhu College 16
9. Acharya Narendra Dev College 18
10. Shri Ram College of Commerce 19

 

Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 5:35 PM IST
