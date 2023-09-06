NMIMS University announces partnership with New York-based Binghamton University for engineering courses

NMIMS University on Wednesday announced its partnership with the New York-based Binghamton University to redefine engineering education in the country.

The signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will encompass the NMIMS’s Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME), Mumbai & Shirpur.

Other locations covered are the School of Technology Management & Engineering (STME) in Indore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Navi Mumbai.

Under their partnership, the two institutions will offer a 3.5+1.5 degree programme in which the students will complete three and a half years at the NMIMS campus and the remaining one and a half year at the Binghamton campus in New York. Upon completion of this five-year course, students will receive a graduation degree from NMIMS and a post-graduation degree from Binghamton University.

This program offers students a bunch of great opportunities. They can do research projects, take advanced courses in their field, get exposed to various learning environments, and learn more about various perspectives in the world, said NMIMS.

Students can also choose to do their master's degree in New York and if they do, the extra courses they took will help them finish their studies faster. Plus, these courses will still be helpful if they decide to do their master's degree somewhere else rather than the Binghamton or NMIMS.

“Our partnership with Binghamton University is a transformative step in engineering education, equipping our students with the skills and perspectives needed to thrive in a multicultural and interconnected world. At NMIMS, we always strive to give our students a holistic experience. This collaboration will be enriching by broadening their horizons as they enter the professional world,” Pro VC at NMIMS, Dr Sharad Mhaiskar said.

“It has become imperative for students to have a global mindset in today’s world. This program exemplifies our dedication to nurturing global perspectives among engineering students along with technical and applied knowledge. We eagerly await the first cohort to visit our university for a rewarding and fulfilling experience,” said Dr Krishnaswami Srihari, Dean of Thomas J. Watson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Binghamton University.