'Not accurate': India quashes top Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal negotiations

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday quashed US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claims on the ongoing India-US trade deal negotiations. Earlier in the day, Lutnick claimed that the trade deal with India continues to be in limbo as Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call US President Donald Trump.

Commenting on these claims, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a briefing that Lutnick's description of events is "not accurate". He further said that since February 13 last year, India and the US have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a "balanced and mutually beneficial" trade agreement.

"On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate. We remain interested in a mutually beneficial trade deal between two complementary economies and look forward to concluding it," Jaiswal noted.

He further mentioned that PM Modi and President Trump have spoken on 8 different occasions in 2025, covering different aspects of India-US relations.

"Incidentally, Prime Minister and President Trump have also spoken on phone on 8 occasions during 2025, covering different aspects of our wide-ranging partnership."

