scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Education
NSUI members detained during protest against UGC-NET cancellation

Feedback

NSUI members detained during protest against UGC-NET cancellation

NSUI members gathered outside Dharmendra Pradhan's residence to call for a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and an investigation into alleged incidents of paper leakage

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
New Delhi: Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) stage a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo) New Delhi: Members of National Students' Union of India (NSUI) stage a protest outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG and UGC-NET examinations issue, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Several members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained on Thursday during a protest outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in response to the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

The Union education ministry made the decision to cancel the UGC-NET late on Wednesday night after receiving information about the potential compromise of the exam's integrity.

Led by national president Varun Choudhary, NSUI members gathered outside Pradhan's residence to call for a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and an investigation into alleged incidents of paper leakage.

The protesters voiced concerns about corruption within the NTA and criticized the education minister for what they perceived as a lack of action on the matter. Choudhary symbolically demonstrated corruption by tossing a bag of counterfeit currency into the air and urged for an immediate inquiry.

In addition to their demands regarding the UGC-NET examination, the protestors also called for an investigation into irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Jun 20, 2024, 2:35 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement