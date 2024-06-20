NSUI members detained during protest against UGC-NET cancellation

Several members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were detained on Thursday during a protest outside Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence in response to the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination.

The Union education ministry made the decision to cancel the UGC-NET late on Wednesday night after receiving information about the potential compromise of the exam's integrity.

Led by national president Varun Choudhary, NSUI members gathered outside Pradhan's residence to call for a ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA) and an investigation into alleged incidents of paper leakage.

The protesters voiced concerns about corruption within the NTA and criticized the education minister for what they perceived as a lack of action on the matter. Choudhary symbolically demonstrated corruption by tossing a bag of counterfeit currency into the air and urged for an immediate inquiry.

In addition to their demands regarding the UGC-NET examination, the protestors also called for an investigation into irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

