NTA releases NEET-UG 2024 re-revised scorecards, after releasing the revised answer key, Direct link here

he National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the re-revised answer key and scorecard for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024.

The updated merit list follows the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the revised evaluation process, which includes adjustments made to the physics section of the exam. The final answer key was amended after addressing issues related to incorrect options provided in the physics questions.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed petitions calling for the cancellation of the NEET UG 2024 and a re-test, which had been plagued by controversy. The revised result can be accessed through the NTA's official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.

Login credentials required:

Date of birth

Application number

Email ID

Mobile number

Security pin

In an important development, 67 students had earlier shared the top rank this year. This includes six students who were awarded extra marks due to time lost from errors by invigilators, and 44 students who benefited from grace marks for a physics question that was previously marked incorrectly.

The Supreme Court's ruling mandated that only the correct answer for the physics question be considered, resulting in a re-calibration of ranks. Consequently, the 44 students who initially scored lower now have their scores adjusted to 715 out of 720, placing them behind the 14 students who achieved a perfect score of 720, as well as 70 students who scored 716.

The cut-off marks have risen this year, with the general and general-PH category thresholds increasing from 720-137 last year to 720-164. This adjustment is based on the highest marks attained in the all-India merit list for NEET UG 2024. The percentile scores will also be updated accordingly.

This year saw a total of 24,06,079 registrations for the medical entrance exam, with 23,33,297 candidates appearing for the test.