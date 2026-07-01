PhysicsWallah teachers to earn incentives worth ₹15 lakh. Know how

Edtech major PhysicsWallah has introduced a new incentive structure for faculty joining its offline coaching centres, offering payouts of up to ₹15 lakh to teachers who can attract students from other institutes. The move comes as competition intensifies among coaching giants for market share in India's lucrative test-preparation sector ahead of the company's public market ambitions, according to a Moneycontrol report.

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The incentive programme is aimed at strengthening PhysicsWallah's presence in the highly competitive offline coaching ecosystem, particularly in key education hubs where institutes battle for students preparing for engineering and medical entrance examinations such as JEE and NEET.

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Newly hired faculty members can receive bonuses linked to the number of students they bring along from competing coaching centres, according to Moneycontrol. The incentive can reportedly go as high as ₹15 lakh, reflecting the growing importance of star educators in attracting enrolments.

The strategy underscores how India's coaching industry increasingly revolves around faculty branding, with popular teachers often commanding loyal student followings that can influence admission decisions. Similar talent wars have been witnessed across the sector in recent years as major players race to expand their offline footprint.

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Meanwhile, the edtech major reached out to Business Today, stating that this is an "impact-based incentive, not an enrolment-based incentive". "The policy is an impact-based incentive, not an enrolment-based incentive," PhysicsWallah said.

PhysicsWallah, founded by educator Alakh Pandey, has rapidly evolved from a YouTube-based learning platform into one of India's largest hybrid education companies. The company entered the offline coaching segment through its Vidyapeeth centres and has expanded aggressively across multiple cities.

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The latest incentive plan highlights the changing dynamics of India's coaching business, where institutions are willing to invest heavily in faculty acquisition to secure student enrolments. Teachers with strong reputations often bring an established base of aspirants, reducing marketing costs and accelerating growth for coaching centres.

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The development also comes at a time when the broader edtech sector is shifting focus toward offline and hybrid learning models. Companies that initially built their businesses online are increasingly investing in physical centres to improve engagement and capture a larger share of India's test-preparation market.