PM Modi’s Abu Dhabi visit: IIT Delhi to set up campus in Abu Dhabi

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has signed an agreement to establish a campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This move is aimed at promoting educational and research collaborations between India and UAE.

The campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in various disciplines and will serve as a hub for research and innovation in the region. This collaboration is expected to enhance academic opportunities for students and strengthen ties between the two nations.

While Master's courses will be offered at the Abu Dhabi campus of IIT Delhi from January next year, Bachelor's degree programmes will be offered from September 2024.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The setting up of the IIT Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi is a significant development in the field of higher education. It will provide Indian students with an opportunity to study at one of the top engineering institutes in the world. It will also help to strengthen the ties between India and the UAE.

IIT Delhi and IIT Madras are the first two IITs to announce plans to set up offshore campuses. IIT Delhi will set up its campus in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), while IIT Madras will set up its campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted to congratulate IIT Delhi for signing MoU. "An exemplar of New India's innovation and expertise, the IIT Delhi campus in UAE will be an edifice of India and UAE friendship. It will set a brand new template for leveraging the power of knowledge for both mutual prosperity and global good as envisioned in NEP," he added.

The government has earlier announced that it will establish its first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus outside the country in Zanzibar, Tanzania. The campus will be set up in collaboration with the government of Tanzania and will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering, science, and technology.

The campus is expected to be operational by this year and will be the first IIT campus to be set up in Africa. The IIT campus will start offering programmes from October, the Union education ministry said.

