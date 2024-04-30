PSEB 12th Result 2024: Punjab Board Class 12 Results to be out soon, Check When and Where to check results

PSEB 12th Board Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce results for the Class 12, 2024 board exams today. As per the official reports, the results will be announced by 4 pm today. Students can check their PSEB Class 12, 2024 results on the board's official website pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 12th Result 2024 Live Updates: How to download marksheet

Step 1: Go the official website of PSEB — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: On the webpage click on the Punjab board 12th result 2024 link

Step 3: On the browser, a new page will be displayed.

Step 4: Enter the roll number and press the submit button.

Step 5: Your Punjab board Class 12th result 2024 will be shown on the screen.

You can now view and download your PSEB Class 12 Board exam results for 2024.

Students can also check their PSEB Class 12 results through Digilocker.

Passing marks

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 33 per cent marks. The passing marks rules apply to each subject separately as well as on the entire result an aggregate. Students will have to pass both the practical and theoretical aspects of the results.

Are marksheets available via SMS?

Students this year will have the option of checking their results via SMS. Students will have to SMS a message PB12 (roll number) to 5676750 and their PSEB 12th result 2024 will be sent to them.

