RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Class 10th and 12th results to be declared soon; here is how to download your scorecard

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to announce the RBSE 10th result and the RBSE 12th arts result 2023 anytime soon.

As per the latest update from the RBSE, Rajasthan Board's 10th and 12th arts stream results for the year 2023 are expected to be declared by the end of this week. However, the official date and time for the result declaration are yet to be confirmed.

Once RBSE declares the results, students can check their results on the official website; rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or candidates can also check the results on rajasthan.indiaresults.com/rajshaladarpan.nic.in/rajresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, RBSE 12th science result and the RBSE 12th commerce result 2023 have already been released on May 18 by the board.

Here is how to download RBSE 10th result 2023:

Candidates have to visit the official website of RBSE at rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates have to click on the RBSE 10th Board Result 2023 link appearing on the homepage.

After that, a new tab will open, and candidates can enter details like roll number and DOB to log in.

Now, click on 'Submit', and RBSE Board Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can now download their RBSE 10th Board Result 2023 on the device and take a printout if need be.

Here is how to download RBSE 12th arts result 2023:

